Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

