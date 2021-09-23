Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Omaha, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.