The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The first day of fall is Wednesday, and the new season is starting off mild and dry with daytime highs in the 70s in Omaha the rest of the week.
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy ski…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Omaha. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. T…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today…
Omaha's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mp…
This evening's outlook for Omaha: Clear. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It should reach a mil…