Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

