Omaha will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Omaha, NE
The first day of fall is Wednesday, and the new season is starting off mild and dry with daytime highs in the 70s in Omaha the rest of the week.
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
