Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

