Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The first day of fall is Wednesday, and the new season is starting off mild and dry with daytime highs in the 70s in Omaha the rest of the week.
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Omaha will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Omaha. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. T…
Omaha's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mp…