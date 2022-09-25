Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Omaha. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.