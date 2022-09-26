The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only will high temperatures be at record levels today, it will be humid as well. Find out how hot it's going to feel and get the latest info on Wednesday's cold front in our weather update.
After an exceptionally hot Tuesday, temps will be much lower today thanks to a cold front. Showers and storms will be around as well and the rain chance will continue Thursday. Full details here.
Below normal temps for the first day of fall Thursday. Lots of clouds, but not much rain. That's going to change tonight. Find out when rain is most likely and when it will end in our weather update.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Omaha. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees…
The Omaha area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it wil…
Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The Om…
Temperatures will already be above normal today, but on Tuesday we'll be near record levels. The humidity will only make it feel worse. Find out how hot it will get and when we'll cool down here.