Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in Omaha, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

