The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Comfortable temperatures, lots of sun, and just a light breeze today. A cold front will push in Tuesday night though and cool things down. Will it bring us any rain? Get all the details here.
Chilly start Wednesday and we'll stay slightly below normal this afternoon. Temperatures and wind are going up for Thursday though. Find out how much in our latest forecast.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Omaha. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees…
This evening in Omaha: Mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It looks to reach…
The Omaha area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…