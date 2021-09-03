 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until FRI 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

