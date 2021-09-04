Omaha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Omaha, NE
