Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

