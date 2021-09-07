The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Southeast Nebraska, including the Omaha metro area, is under a flash flood watch, and south-central Nebraska is under the tornado watch.
- Updated
The downtown area likely received 2-plus inches of rain in about an hour. The urbanized location of the rain, the compressed time frame and the amount of rain all worked against Omaha.
- Updated
Once the rain moves out on Friday, skies are expected to clear and the weekend is forecast to be mild in Omaha and Lincoln.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 de…
For the drive home in Omaha: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for heavy rain…
- Updated
Tony Luu said he and two friends were watching the storm when they decided to see if there were any problems in the basement. "Now I know to be a little bit more cautious," he said.
Today's temperature in Omaha will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. S…
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Omaha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are …