The Omaha area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain will be around today and tomorrow in southeast Nebraska, but some will be missing out. Temperatures will continue to climb. See how hot it will get and when our next cold front will arrive here.
Hot and humid Friday with isolated showers and storms. A cold front arrives this evening though. Find out how long rain will stick around and what will happen to our temperatures this weekend here.
It's back to above normal temperatures today with many reaching the low 90s. Find out what temperatures are expected for Wednesday and when our next chance of rain is in our latest forecast.
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: A few clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Mon…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. Expec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expecte…
Omaha's evening forecast: Clear. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a…