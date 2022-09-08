 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

