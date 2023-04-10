Get out your old Nintendo Game Boy and dig through your desk for those mix tapes you made for your friends — Omaha and eastern Nebraska are going back to the 80s.

Well, the temperature at least.

“We’ve got some pretty warm weather in the forecast this week,” Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “Tuesday through Thursday, we’re looking at (high) temperatures in the 80s.”

The forecast Monday calls for a high in the mid-70s with a slight chance of rain in the early-morning hours. Winds are expected out of the south to southwest this week in the 20 to 30 mph range, especially in the afternoons.

A high in the low 80s is predicted for Tuesday, DeWald said. The temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-80s Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the mid- to upper-50s.

“As we get into the 80s, that will be well above normal but I don’t see any records falling right now,” he said. “Our average (high) temperature this time of year is 62 degrees.”

The dry and breezy conditions Tuesday and will lead to increasing fire weather concerns through at least Thursday, DeWald said. A burn ban is in effect for most of eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa until further notice.

Temperatures will cool down just a bit with highs of 80 and 70 forecast for Friday and Saturday, respectively.

“People looking for rain chances can look to Friday, although there’s not a huge chance then,” DeWald said. “There’s probably a 40% to 50% chance of rain Friday.”

The outlook for Sunday calls for highs in the mid-60s. DeWald put the chance of rain Sunday at about 20%.

“We’re looking at a decent warm-up this week with a chance for rain on Friday,” DeWald said. “It looks like a run of nice weather.”

