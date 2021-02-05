How to keep yourself, pets safe in brutally cold weather

PEOPLE

» Limit time outside.

» Dress in layered clothing. Your inner layer should be comfortably snug and wick away moisture. Your middle layer should provide insulation and your outer layer, wind protection. Cover ears, face and hands.

» If you see redness or white or grayish-yellow skin with an unusual or painful feeling, this may be a sign of frostbite.

» If you suspect frostbite, stay off of frostbitten digits and do not rub to generate warmth. Warm your digits with body heat or warm (not hot) water.

» Shivering, confusion, slurred speech, drowsiness, fumbling and exhaustion all can be signs of hypothermia. Babies also may have bright red skin.

» If you suspect you have hypothermia, seek immediate medical attention.

» Avoid portable heating devices that are powered by combustible fuel.

» When traveling, tell friends or family your route and keep your cellphone charged in the event you get lost or stranded.

PETS

» If possible, keep your pets indoors.