It's about to get even hotter in Omaha; temp could reach 100 on Thursday

Air quality alerts have already been issued, and temperature records are at risk as the hot weather intensifies this week.

The metro area's first triple-digit temperature of the year is possible Thursday, and records could fall as the heat peaks, said Dave Eastlack, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

If there's any good news, it's that the heat isn't as bad as it could be, and a reprieve is expected at the end of the week, he said.

The record for Thursday's date in Omaha is 100 degrees, and that's about how high the weather service is forecasting the mercury to reach.

And while records might fall in Omaha, Lincoln and elsewhere this week, Eastlack said this week's heat isn't excessive.

"It's normal not to be normal," he said.

Omaha's earliest 100-degree day occurred May 14, 2013, but on average, Omaha doesn't register a 100-degree day until July 10, Eastlack said.

The average high for this time of year in Omaha is in the low to mid-80s, said Max Gawryla, a meteorologist at AccuWeather, The World-Herald's weather consultant.

After highs in the 80s this weekend, temperatures are likely to climb back into the 90s next week, he said.