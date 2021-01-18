It's official: All of Nebraska is in drought for the first time in nearly 8 years

For the first time in nearly eight years, 100% of Nebraska is in drought.

The last time that was the case was at the end of April 2013, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a drought-tracking system developed by the National Drought Mitigation Center, housed at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

To be sure, this year’s drought is nowhere near as severe as it was in 2013. At that time, the state was beginning to recover from the historic flash drought of 2012, which occurred in the midst of the state’s hottest, driest year on record. This year, extreme drought affects about 25% of Nebraska, whereas in late April 2013, more than 75% was in that bad a shape or worse.

In Iowa, a little more than a third of the state is in drought, according to the Drought Mitigation Center.

The figures were released late last week and are based on conditions as of Tuesday.

Cindy Fay, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Hastings, said changing conditions vary across the state. Some parts of south-central Nebraska have seen an improvement, even though they remain in drought. That variation is likely to continue, she said.