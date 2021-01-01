Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 19.36. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.