Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low -4F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

