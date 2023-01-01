 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

