Omaha's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 23F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Monday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Scott Dergan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said an inch or two is expected to fall Tuesday night into Wednesday.
- Updated
Extreme weather is normal in Nebraska, but the extremes are being made more extreme by climate change.
Omaha's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations le…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, …
- Updated
Next week, likely starting Tuesday, a storm is expected to bring rain, ice and/or significant snow to the central U.S. The type of precipitation for any given locale will depend on temperature.
The river's six reservoirs have already dropped to the level considered necessary to be ready for the spring flood season.
Omaha's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha tomorrow. The forecas…
- Updated
A new lawsuit lays the groundwork for landowners along the Missouri River who didn't join an earlier lawsuit to seek compensation from the federal government for damage caused by endangered species protections.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…