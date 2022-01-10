 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert