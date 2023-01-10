Omaha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Omaha
Snow looks to make a comeback late tonight as another cold front pushes into the area. Find out how long the snow will stick around, how much will fall, and what will happen to temperatures here.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Normal temperatures for early January today, but breezy conditions will make it feel colder. Find out what the wind chills will be and when rain and snow will return to the area in our weather update.
Off and on flurries are expected today with temps a little bit colder than Tuesday. Breezy conditions will make it feel worse. See how cold it will get tonight and what's in store for Thursday here.
