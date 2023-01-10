 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

