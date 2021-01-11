 Skip to main content
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha tomorrow. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

