Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

