Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Overcast. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.