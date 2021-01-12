Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.