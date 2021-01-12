 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Omaha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert