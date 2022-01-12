 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Omaha will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

