Omaha's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Omaha
