Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha tomorrow. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast.