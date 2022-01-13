This evening's outlook for Omaha: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha tomorrow. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Drought has dogged the upper Missouri River watershed for more than a year, and as a result, runoff in 2021 ranked the 10th lowest in 123 years, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
- Updated
After an unseasonably warm midweek, snow and rain are possible in Omaha Friday.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
- Updated
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
- Updated
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
The last seven years have been the seven warmest on record for Earth, a new analysis shows, and 2021 was the fifth-warmest year on record.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
- Updated
Nebraska residents got another taste in 2021 of the potent consequences of the state's naturally extreme weather in a climate changed world. Losses easily exceed $60 million.
- Updated
Record-setting tornadoes left a trail of damage across the central U.S. In Nebraska, the state's largest farm insurer said Dec. 15 will go down as the biggest December storm loss in 130 years.