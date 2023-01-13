This evening's outlook for Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Omaha
