This evening's outlook for Omaha: Cloudy and windy with off and on snow showers and flurries becoming a steady accumulating snow later. Low 28F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 16.94. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
The river's six reservoirs have already dropped to the level considered necessary to be ready for the spring flood season.
Next week, likely starting Tuesday, a storm is expected to bring rain, ice and/or significant snow to the central U.S. The type of precipitation for any given locale will depend on temperature.
Scott Dergan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said an inch or two is expected to fall Tuesday night into Wednesday.
