Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Cloudy and windy with off and on snow showers and flurries becoming a steady accumulating snow later. Low 28F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 16.94. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.