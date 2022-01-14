This evening's outlook for Omaha: Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 13F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . 9 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
