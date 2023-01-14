Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Considerable cloudiness. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.