This evening in Omaha: Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Saturday, Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Next week, likely starting Tuesday, a storm is expected to bring rain, ice and/or significant snow to the central U.S. The type of precipitation for any given locale will depend on temperature.
Scott Dergan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said an inch or two is expected to fall Tuesday night into Wednesday.
