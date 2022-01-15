 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low 11F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Omaha will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

