Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Monday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

