This evening in Omaha: Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Monday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Dry for many during the day, but rain and snow showers will return with a cold front this evening. Find out when activity will peak, how much snow is expected to fall, and what's in store for Thursday here.
Temperatures just a little below normal today, but gusty winds will make for a significant wind chill factor. Find out how cold it will feel today and tonight and when our next rain chance is here.
A warming trend begins today and will continue through much of the holiday weekend. Rain is coming back though with a cold front. Get all the details on today through MLK Day in our latest forecast.
Omaha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy sk…
Snow looks to make a comeback late tonight as another cold front pushes into the area. Find out how long the snow will stick around, how much will fall, and what will happen to temperatures here.
Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We'll see su…
Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. 23 degrees is today's…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees…