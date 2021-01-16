Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.