 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert