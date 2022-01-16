This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Drought has dogged the upper Missouri River watershed for more than a year, and as a result, runoff in 2021 ranked the 10th lowest in 123 years, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
- Updated
Winter weather could make travel difficult beginning late this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and snow totals.
- Updated
After an unseasonably warm midweek, snow and rain are possible in Omaha Friday.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. We'll see a low tempe…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
The last seven years have been the seven warmest on record for Earth, a new analysis shows, and 2021 was the fifth-warmest year on record.
This evening's outlook for Omaha: Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 13F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulatin…