Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.