Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.

