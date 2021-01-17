 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 22F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert