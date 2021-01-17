This evening's outlook for Omaha: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 22F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Next week, likely starting Tuesday, a storm is expected to bring rain, ice and/or significant snow to the central U.S. The type of precipitation for any given locale will depend on temperature.
