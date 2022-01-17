Omaha's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Omaha will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
