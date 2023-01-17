 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Overcast. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

