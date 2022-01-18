For the drive home in Omaha: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 10F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
