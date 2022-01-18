 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 10F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert