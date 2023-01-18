 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Watching a potential winter storm. Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

