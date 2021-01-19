 Skip to main content
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

