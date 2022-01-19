Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Bitterly cold. Clear skies. Low -1F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . 2 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
"Enjoy the first couple days of the week, and then bundle up," said meteorologist Scott Dergan, because a shot of Arctic air will enter the region late Tuesday.
- Updated
Winter weather could make travel difficult beginning late this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and snow totals.
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. We'll see a low tempe…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
- Updated
After an unseasonably warm midweek, snow and rain are possible in Omaha Friday.
This evening's outlook for Omaha: Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 13F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulatin…
- Updated
The National Weather Service said that areas along and south of Interstate 80 could get four or more inches of snow along with frigid wind chills.