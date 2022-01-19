 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Bitterly cold. Clear skies. Low -1F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . 2 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

