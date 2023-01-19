Omaha's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Omaha
