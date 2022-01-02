Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Clear skies. Low 9F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
